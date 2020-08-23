Arsenal transfer-list defender amidst Premier League interest

Arsenal have opened the door for Leeds to swoop in and sign Rob Holding this summer, after putting him on the transfer list.

The defender joined the club from Bolton wanderers at the age of 20, and found himself fast-tracked into the first-team following injuries to Per Mertesacker and Gabriel Paulista, and made a big impression initially.

There was huge hopes for the former England Under 21, but he suffered with a number of injury setbacks himself, and that hampered his progress.

Four years on from his arrival, and he has failed to force his way into being a key player for Arsenal, and we are now believed to be open to his exit, with Holding named amongst a list of 15 players that the Express states have been made available this summer.

Leeds could well be the side to profit from our decision, with the DailyMail claiming they are keen to add his Premier League experience to their newly-promoted squad.

Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to be confirmed this week as joining our squad, and he will join the likes of William Saliba, David Luiz and Pablo Mari in the battle for a first-team role, while Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis are all Arsenal players also.

Holding could have done a job as a squad member, but I can understand the decision to open the door for his exit, and I would happily see both Sokratis and Mustafi follow him.

I retain that Calum Chambers could still do a job at Arsenal, but his injury record raises doubts and I could understand his departure also.

Do we expect other Premier League sides to show an interest in Holding now he has been transfer listed?

Patrick