“He loves Arsenal” – These fans want Juventus star to seal transfer back to the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal fans are calling for Aaron Ramsey’s return.

A number of Arsenal fans are getting a little excited on social media as Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus future already looks to be in some doubt in just his first season in Turin.

The Wales international left the Gunners at the end of his contract last summer, linking up with Italian giants Juve in what looked like a fine move that would benefit both parties.

One can understand Ramsey’s desire to leave Arsenal after receiving less playing time last season and spending the vast majority of his career at the club without winning anything bigger than the FA Cup.

However, perhaps the 29-year-old will now see the grass isn’t always greener as he’s barely featured for Juventus and may not get many more opportunities to show what he can do there.

The print edition of Tuttosport, via Calciomercato, suggests Ramsey’s future is already in doubt and that he could leave after just one season.

Unsurprisingly, this has led many Gooners to call for his return…

  1. Sue says:
    February 9, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I’d happily have him back.

