Arsenal could be ready to let Lacazette go this summer.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly held face-to-face talks with Atletico Madrid chief Andrea Berta over a transfer to the La Liga side.

The Frenchman’s future at the Emirates Stadium as perhaps looked in doubt for some time now, with manager Mikel Arteta not starting him that regularly since taking over from Unai Emery.

And according to Soccer Link, it seems Arteta does not view Lacazette as hugely essential to his side, meaning a sale is possible this summer as Lacazette is approached by Atletico.

The report claims Berta has spoken directly with the former Lyon man, so it sounds like things have intensified quickly.

It remains to be seen if we’ll definitely go through with a sale, and we obviously shouldn’t just accept any offer that comes along.

There may be some sense in cashing in on someone who’s largely a squad player if Atletico can give us a tempting deal, but it also looks a tad risky and many would argue Lacazette should be playing more.

The 28-year-old is certainly not in the same league as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but, unlike the Gabonese attacker, he has longer remaining on his contract, putting us under less pressure to sell right away. We may not be so lucky with Aubameyang this summer, and losing both players at once would be absolutely criminal.

Of course, we have promising young forwards in Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, but it would be a big ask for either of them to play more regularly next season and to be expected to give us what Lacazette does.

The fact that a big club like Atletico are chasing Lacazette should perhaps serve as a warning to us – let’s give this player more of a chance before deciding he’s not quite important enough to keep.