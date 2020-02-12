Arteta could offload as many as six Arsenal first-teamers this summer after being concerned by slow start

A big summer of change ahead at Arsenal?

It could be a busy summer for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is reportedly concerned by the slow start made by his squad since he took over from Unai Emery in December.

According to football.london, the Spanish tactician has been left unimpressed by some players and as many as six could be offloaded at the end of this season.

The players listed by football.london’s report are: Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and, most worryingly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

All of these sales would depend on certain factors, the report says, but it’s made clear that they are all names Arteta would consider letting go in the right circumstances.

We have to hope something can be done about Aubameyang, with football.london mentioning interest from Barcelona and explaining that Arsenal would ideally avoid losing him for free as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The Gabon international has been a superb performer since joining us in January 2018 and it would be hugely damaging to see our top scorer leave when he’s one of the few players who’s really performed at a good enough level this season.