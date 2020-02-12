Arteta could offload as many as six Arsenal first-teamers this summer after being concerned by slow start

A big summer of change ahead at Arsenal?
It could be a busy summer for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is reportedly concerned by the slow start made by his squad since he took over from Unai Emery in December.
According to football.london, the Spanish tactician has been left unimpressed by some players and as many as six could be offloaded at the end of this season.
The players listed by football.london’s report are: Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and, most worryingly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
All of these sales would depend on certain factors, the report says, but it’s made clear that they are all names Arteta would consider letting go in the right circumstances.
We have to hope something can be done about Aubameyang, with football.london mentioning interest from Barcelona and explaining that Arsenal would ideally avoid losing him for free as he approaches the final year of his contract.
The Gabon international has been a superb performer since joining us in January 2018 and it would be hugely damaging to see our top scorer leave when he’s one of the few players who’s really performed at a good enough level this season.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
What about Xhaka, Ozil, Luiz and co? If Auba is also in these 6, no one can play for Arsenal!
Arteta must show what he can do with players he has there until end of season!
His wrong team formation is what cost us point, all the draws show that something is wrong in formation! Too defensive indeed, no transition in middle and forward because 2 midfields are focused in defense!
If Arteta is incapable to realise this, he is a total failure in coach, but a great assistant to get players ready, in right place mentally.
Problem, they can’t play in such formation! Makes all hos work useless!
He is the one to offload so far! A catastrophy when it comes to formation, explains results. If most players positionned to defend, we do so and under pressure all game long! I result we draw, lucky to not lose!
Lacazette is another who’s contract is running down aswell as Mesuts. Both wont be signing a new one along with Auba so all 3 could be gone in the summer.
We said we will sell and nobody will be going on a free again. Something has to give because if not for only Aubas goals as Mesut and Laca havnt did much, we would be in serious trouble.
Arsenal need a revamp and big casualties will happen but on the bright side new players coming in, everyone can be replaced eventually as nobody is bigger than the club.
Arteta has to do what he can until the summer. Saliba is already on his way so that’s a positive start. Tierney will get a pre season along with Hector after their injuries. Add another CB with some funds and that is a great start for next seasons rebuild in defence.
Mari could be signed permantly but all depends on how he performs. If he does then both Papa and Luiz can go! Holding and Chambers are there also.