Joe Cole believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to leave Arsenal.
Former Chelsea great Joe Cole has advised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal to further his career.
The Gabon international has been a stand-out performer since joining us from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, and I have to admit at times I’ve wondered how on earth we were able to sign him when he could surely start up front for most top clubs in the world.
Well, with Arsenal struggling again this season, we may have used up our chances with Aubameyang, whose future is in some doubt going into this summer.
The prolific forward will have just a year remaining on his contract at the end of this season, and that puts us under pressure to sell if a decent offer comes in.
Cole, meanwhile, has made the not-too-controversial point that Aubameyang is clearly a talent who deserves to be playing in the Champions League – something we’re unlikely to be able to offer him for some time.
“If I’m Aubameyang, I’d be looking out the door because he’s a player that needs to be playing at the very, very top level. He needs to be playing in the Champions League,” the Premier League legend told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.
“He’s not played enough years in the Champions League to cement himself as a top, top player, which is what he actually is because his stats and his numbers add up with anyone.”
Its depressing that as an Arsenal fan, my season highlight will be Watford beating Liverpool…but I’ll happily take it! Great news after our European debacle.
If I was Auba’s agent, I’d be advising him to leave. He’s played out of position almost every game, Arsenal are not, and have not been a top club for many years now, and probably no European football next season. Even if we qualify for the CL, we already know there won’t be enough funds to perform major surgery on the squad
…and that is needed.
On the flip side, if Arsenal can shift a lot of deadwood out, then maybe we can offer Auba a wage that no else would match at his age. Like what happened with Ozil. Auba is well on his way to becoming a club legend in my opinion, and another few quality years could cement his place amongst Arsenal greats…and that’s something money cannot buy.
The thought of losing him makes me want to cry……
Cole is right though 😭
In which universe is Joe Cole a premier league legend?