Joe Cole believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to leave Arsenal.

Former Chelsea great Joe Cole has advised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal to further his career.

The Gabon international has been a stand-out performer since joining us from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, and I have to admit at times I’ve wondered how on earth we were able to sign him when he could surely start up front for most top clubs in the world.

Well, with Arsenal struggling again this season, we may have used up our chances with Aubameyang, whose future is in some doubt going into this summer.

The prolific forward will have just a year remaining on his contract at the end of this season, and that puts us under pressure to sell if a decent offer comes in.

Cole, meanwhile, has made the not-too-controversial point that Aubameyang is clearly a talent who deserves to be playing in the Champions League – something we’re unlikely to be able to offer him for some time.

“If I’m Aubameyang, I’d be looking out the door because he’s a player that needs to be playing at the very, very top level. He needs to be playing in the Champions League,” the Premier League legend told BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s not played enough years in the Champions League to cement himself as a top, top player, which is what he actually is because his stats and his numbers add up with anyone.”