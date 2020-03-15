Barcelona seem to have cooled their interest in Aubameyang.

Barcelona have reportedly informed Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he is not their top priority target to strengthen up front this summer.

The Gabon international has been a star performer for the Gunners since joining us from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and it would obviously be a real shame to lose him and the quality he offers us up front.

It could be, however, that one of his potential transfer destinations is no longer an option, as the Daily Express claim Barca seem to have told him they’ve cooled their interest.

The complication, however, is that Barcelona want Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez instead, according to the Express, and it’s suggested this would then give Inter the money needed to sign Aubameyang as his replacement in attack.

On top of that, the report explains that Aubameyang’s current wage demands look to have persuaded Arsenal to try to let him go, so even if we can’t find a buyer, it perhaps seems unlikely we’ll keep Auba beyond next season.