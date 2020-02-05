Barcelona chief Eric Abidal has confirmed the club’s interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal fans will not be sitting easy at the moment due to the amount of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer talk doing the rounds.
The Gabon international has, needless to say, been a crucial performer since he joined the Gunners, scoring an impressive 57 goals in 92 games for this struggling side.
It is therefore unsurprising to see that Barcelona were linked with Aubameyang by the Telegraph in January, with the Catalan giants light up front after the injury to Luis Suarez.
It seems likely that Arsenal will face a decision on Aubameyang’s future again this summer, with the 30-year-old’s contract due to expire at the end of next season.
According to Barca chief Eric Abidal, it seems Aubameyang remains on their radar as he’s confirmed the interest in him and other potential striker signings.
“There is a list with players like (Olivier) Giroud, (Fernando) Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign. We believe it is the best for the club,” Abidal told Sport, as translated by Football 365.
“He (Aubameyang) is important, and in his team he is decisive. It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.
“It is logical that in summer a ‘9’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer.”
Aubameyang will be 31 next season and Arsenal may not get another chance to sell him for big money – could this unthinkable sale actually be the most logical choice come the end of this campaign?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think we need to sell him and recoup our outlay while we still can.
Unfortunately, we can’t afford to lose an asset for nothing.
However, the money needs to be invested in another good striker.
Either way it is a lose now or lose late situation.
Aubamayang will score at least 25 goals every season for the next 3 years if he move to Barcelona. If we can get around 70million for him we should sell him.
Sell him!
I believe he will leave and we will get around $50m, I also think we should sell Laca or Xhaka $30-50m
We should use the money to buy:
CB: Matvyienko/Gabriel $30m
CM/AM: Szobsozlai $20m
CM: Doucoure $25m – Watford get relagated
ST: Bring in a new young striker
Bellerin Salilba Matvyienko Tierney
Torreira Doucoure
Pepe Szobsozlai Saka
Martinelli
Now that’s young hungry team
And without a keeper I notice. Perhaps he was not hungry though!
I think Arsenal needs to use two attacking midfielders in form of ozil and ceballos and a defensive midfielder xhaka in a 4-3-3 formation.
Marti left auba center and pepe/Nelson right
Laca should just larn.
It will be a shame to lose Auba. To get an elite striker like him, who will gel with the team immediately, is not going to happen at the snap of a finger. Easier said than done.
Arsenal may have to wait another half season or so before the negative fall out of Auba’s sale can begin to wane.
Let’s wait and see how things pan out.