Barcelona chief Eric Abidal has confirmed the club’s interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal fans will not be sitting easy at the moment due to the amount of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer talk doing the rounds.

The Gabon international has, needless to say, been a crucial performer since he joined the Gunners, scoring an impressive 57 goals in 92 games for this struggling side.

It is therefore unsurprising to see that Barcelona were linked with Aubameyang by the Telegraph in January, with the Catalan giants light up front after the injury to Luis Suarez.

It seems likely that Arsenal will face a decision on Aubameyang’s future again this summer, with the 30-year-old’s contract due to expire at the end of next season.

According to Barca chief Eric Abidal, it seems Aubameyang remains on their radar as he’s confirmed the interest in him and other potential striker signings.

“There is a list with players like (Olivier) Giroud, (Fernando) Llorente or Aubameyang, but for one thing or another we decided not to sign. We believe it is the best for the club,” Abidal told Sport, as translated by Football 365.

“He (Aubameyang) is important, and in his team he is decisive. It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and can help you. We’ll see what will happen.

“It is logical that in summer a ‘9’ will come. It is a necessity. We know that Suarez will come back strong, but you have to bring a top player in the summer.”

Aubameyang will be 31 next season and Arsenal may not get another chance to sell him for big money – could this unthinkable sale actually be the most logical choice come the end of this campaign?