Arsenal could bank £158.87million from summer transfer window clear-out

Arsenal could reportedly be set to embark upon a major summer clear-out that raises as much as £158.87million.

This is according to a detailed report from football.london, which names Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny as the players who could be offloaded.

Using valuations from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt database, football.london suggest that cashing in on those names could raise a very decent chunk of money for the club – around £158.87m.

Given the financial damage the coronavirus outbreak seems likely to do to every football club, it perhaps makes sense to plan sales of some squad players who aren’t contributing enough.

Most of those names mentioned would not be too badly missed, though of course the sale of Aubameyang would be a difficult blow to deal with.

But, as noted by football.london, it would make sense for the Gunners to try to cash in on the Gabon international while they can before he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021.