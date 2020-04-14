Arsenal receive enquiry from Champions League giants over forward transfer

Arsenal have been approached over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid have reportedly approached Arsenal with an enquiry over a potential transfer deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe down the years, having scored at a prolific rate at Borussia Dortmund before also regularly finding the back of the net in his time in the Premier League.

Arsenal can’t really afford to lose Aubameyang at the moment, with the 30-year-old really carrying us this season, though he is now heading towards the final year of his contract.

According to France Football, as translated by the Daily Mirror, we’ve now been given a bit of a worry as Real Madrid have been in touch to enquire about a potential deal.

It could be hard to turn down offers now if Auba gets closer and closer to the end of his contract without being persuaded to pen an extension, as we surely won’t want to risk losing such a big name for free in a year’s time.