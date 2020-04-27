Opinion: 9 potential Aubameyang replacements for Arsenal, including surprise Man City transfer raid

Arsenal need to start planning for life without Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for the Gunners and won’t be easy to replace, but there are some big names out there who could surely do a decent job.

According to the Daily Mirror, we’ve pulled out of contract talks with Aubameyang as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan queue up for his signature.

With the 30-year-old heading towards the final year of his contract and seemingly no closer to a renewal, it looks like it’s time to move on. Here are nine options, some more realistic than others, who could help us fill that considerable void up front…

Odsonne Edouard

An impressive young striker doing the business at Celtic, it’s easy to imagine Odsonne Edouard could step up to become a top performer in the Premier League too.

Le 10 Sport recently linked us with the 22-year-old, stating he’d cost just €40million – a potential bargain if he can continue to improve and fulfil his immense potential.

Victor Osimhen

Another impressive young player who seems to fit our profile is Victor Osimhen, who’s had a superb season at Nicolas Pepe’s old club Lille.

Could we raid the Ligue 1 side again? A recent report from Le Quotidien Du Foot claimed we were among the 21-year-old’s suitors, and he’s been quoted in the Independent as saying he wants to play in England.

Luka Jovic

Despite a difficult first season at Real Madrid, Luka Jovic is a top young talent who could be another fine long-term Aubameyang replacement if he can get back to his best.

According to Sport, the Serbia international is Mikel Arteta’s preferred option to come in if Auba leaves, so we’ll have to hope Real Madrid are impatient enough to let him go after just one season.