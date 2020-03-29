Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Aubameyang’s awkward response after being quizzed over Arsenal future

Aubameyang dodged this question…

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rather awkwardly dodged a question about his future from Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Watch the video below as the pair live-streamed their chat, which includes Boateng asking Aubameyang about his Arsenal contract as he heads towards the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News

The Gabon international didn’t really give much of a response, as you might expect, before Boateng joked that he should join him at Besiktas.

Gunners fans everywhere will be hoping this situation can be resolved, though of course the more pressing issue is sorting out the coronavirus pandemic and hopefully getting football going again as soon as possible!

Posted by

Tags Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. ThirdManJW says:
    March 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Imagine the nightmare scenario, we keep Ozil at the club on an insane salary, and in the meantime we lose Sanchez, Ramsey, and likely Auba, AND get barely any return on them as well!

    This is why Arsenal are a banter club…even among Arsenal fans!

    We just have to pray Auba has no ambition, and stays with us.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs