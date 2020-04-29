Chelsea are one of the clubs eyeing up Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are reportedly struggling to hold on to exciting young left-back Bukayo Saka as other top clubs start to show an interest.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for us this season, looking one of the most impressive young players in the country and showing that he’s surely got a big career ahead of him at the highest level.

Arsenal will hope they can keep him so he gives his best years to them, but 90min suggest they’re currently struggling to make progress on a new deal for the teenager.

Chelsea and Leicester City are mentioned as being among Saka’s admirers, and it would undoubtedly be a huge blow to lose such a promising talent to a Premier League top four rival.

Saka could be a particularly useful signing for Chelsea right now as they need more quality at left-back, and the England youth international may well be tempted to link up with Blues boss Frank Lampard after the fine work he’s done with bringing through young players this season.