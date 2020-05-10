Arsenal will not be selling Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have reportedly decided they will keep hold of youngster Bukayo Saka until the end of his contract even if that means losing him on a free transfer.

Liverpool are now being linked with an interest in signing Saka after his tremendous breakthrough season, but Arsenal don’t want to sell, according to Football Insider.

The report explains that talks over a new contract for the 18-year-old have been put on hold recently, which is no doubt a concern for the Gunners.

Still, it is at least encouraging to see that we don’t necessarily have to worry too much about losing Saka in the immediate future.

The talented teenager should have a big role to play in the first-team over the next year or so, and it would be great to enjoy his talents for as long as we can.

Hopefully, if Saka continues to develop under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, he can be persuaded to put pen to paper and commit his future to us rather than feel he has to look for opportunities elsewhere.