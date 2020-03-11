Man Utd could poach one of our best young players.

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka is reportedly being monitored by rivals Manchester United ahead of a potential transfer.

A report from the Daily Express explains that Man Utd are one of a number of teams keeping an eye on Saka’s situation as he’s yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season for the Gunners, looking one of the finest young talents in the country with his displays at left-back, despite initially starting out as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Saka’s current contract, however, is due to expire at the end of next season and it seems vital that we can secure his future as soon as possible as United apparently hover.

The Express quote manager Mikel Arteta as saying the club is doing what it can to keep hold of Saka, so let’s hope we don’t see him poached by Man Utd.

It’s been painful seeing established stars such as Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez join the Red Devils in the past, and it could be just as bad if not worse to see a young talent like Saka move and potentially spend the next decade or more at Old Trafford.

Van Persie only really had one good season at Man Utd, while Sanchez flopped completely, whereas Saka looks to have a long and great career ahead of him, so let’s hope it’s with us!