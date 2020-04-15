Carlos Soler’s agent has not exactly been sending positive messages.

Arsenal look to have been dealt something of a blow to their rumoured interest in the transfer of Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young midfielders in Europe in recent times, and could undoubtedly strengthen a problem position at Arsenal.

Sky Sports have linked us as being interested in Soler, who would surely be an upgrade on unconvincing performers such as Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Still, it seems Soler is perfectly settled at Valencia and in no hurry to leave, with his agent making that clear in an interview with Radio Valencia, as translated into English by the Metro.

Discussing his client’s future, Soler’s agent, Rodri, said: “Carlos and his family would be delighted to end his career at Valencia.

“Having people in the house who love the house is what closes the circle. At the moment, Carlos really identifies with the club and the club identify with him.

“If I were Valencia, I’d look for players of that profile.It’s clear that we can never say that Carlos will end his career at Valencia, but right now he’s very comfortable [there] and his family is too.

“A different situation would only arise if it was something very good for him and also for the club. But I repeat that, right now, he and his family see themselves at Valencia forever.”

Arsenal fans will just have to hope we have some other alternatives in mind when it comes to strengthening our midfield.