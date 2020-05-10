Arsenal could do well to consider this Aubameyang swap deal…

Arsenal could reportedly be offered a tempting swap deal as Real Madrid chase the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Spanish giants could let Arsenal keep on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos permanently as part of their bid to land Aubameyang this summer.

The report explains that Real want Arsenal to make a decision on the Gabon international’s future by June 15th, and it could be that swap deals are favoured this summer as clubs are likely to be low on cash due to the coronavirus crisis.

Arsenal would surely do well to keep Ceballos beyond his year-long loan, with the classy midfielder looking like a player with real potential who could be an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

It would be a blow to lose Aubameyang, but landing Ceballos as part of the deal would be fine business considering how close our captain is to the end of his contract with us.