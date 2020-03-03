Dayot Upamecano was a January transfer target for Arsenal.

Arsenal are being linked again with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and it’s claimed we nearly made a £50million bid for him during the January transfer window.

That’s according to the Daily Express, though they don’t provide much insight into why we didn’t eventually follow through with a formal offer for the talented 21-year-old.

In the end, Arsenal ended up bringing in Pablo Mari on loan from Flamengo, so it may be that we preferred a deal of that nature to a big-money signing in the middle of the season.

Still, Upamecano looks a huge talent and it would be a shame if our dithering now meant other top clubs could beat us to his signature once the transfer window opens again in the summer.

Mari enjoyed an assured debut against Portsmouth in last night’s FA Cup win, but one imagines more defensive recruits will still be needed ahead of next season as Upamecano could prove a huge upgrade on the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.