Arsenal have competition in the battle to sign Evan N’Dicka.

Latest reports claim Southampton could be another club in the running to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender and Arsenal transfer target Evan N’Dicka.

According to Sky Sports, the Saints are the latest side to track the talented young defender, who can play centre-back or left-back.

N’Dicka looks a big prospect for the future and it seems clear the 20-year-old could immediately get into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans and make an impact.

We’ve been poor at the back this season and sit in 9th place in the Premier League, so it’s clear that new manager Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market.

N’Dicka could improve our options in central defence whilst also providing depth behind the injury-prone Kieran Tierney on the left-hand side, allowing Bukayo Saka to return to his more natural position of attacking midfield.

Southampton, however, may be a tempting destination as they’ve developed a number of top young players in recent times who later went on to play for the Premier League’s big boys (mostly Liverpool).

N’Dicka may well view Southampton as a good stepping stone before a bigger move later, but let’s hope Arsenal can remain in contention for this signing.