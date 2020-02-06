Two signings already done for Arsenal?

Spanish journalist Kike Marin, who tends to be quite reliable when it comes to Arsenal transfer talk, has got some fans excited and some just downright puzzled by appearing to claim we already have two “really good” signings “closed” for the summer.

See his tweet below, as he responds to an initial story about Mikel Arteta wanting to get this summer’s signings done before Euro 2020.

…Y ya tiene dos fichajes (esto sí buenos de verdad) cerrados 👍 — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) February 6, 2020

Marin’s reply translates as: “And it already has two signings (this really good) closed”.

However, it is not clear if Marin definitely means future signings, or if he is simply referring to the ones Arsenal wrapped up for Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the transfer window just gone.

Arsenal had a fairly low-key January before two late moves for defensive cover, and in truth most fans would hardly describe them as “really good” additions to the squad, while Marin himself was also critical of the deals when they were done, as a few fans have pointed out.

Some fans are now eager to know what Marin meant by his tweet, with some reacting with confusion and asking for an explanation, while others debate what they think he intended to say…

Are you talking about soares and Mari? — JD (@JD___8) February 6, 2020

Hola Kike, por favor aclara. ¿Estás hablando de Pablo y Cebdric o te refieres a otros jugadores? No te preocupes, no te estoy pidiendo que reveles los nombres — Bryan Lowton (@BryanLowton) February 6, 2020

I think he means Cedric and mari — afc_rianm10 (@AfcRianm10) February 6, 2020

Definitely not Mari & Cedric as you recently said they weren't worthy of a club like AFC. Did you include Saliba there? If not, maybe it's one of the CBs (probably Matviyenko) and a midfielder. — Camilo (@CamiloGooner1) February 6, 2020

Do you mean Cedric and Mari, Kike? — Sam (@SK_arsenal) February 6, 2020

Give us the names of the players — Emerson Cruz (@Emerson79092373) February 6, 2020

For those who are thinking that he's referring to Mari or Cedric, here's a tweet that he made some days agohttps://t.co/5ogroO9wCj — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) February 6, 2020