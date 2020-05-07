Talks held: Arsenal working to sign impressive free agent

Arsenal are being linked with a quality free agent.

Arsenal are reportedly holding talks over sealing the free transfer of impressive 19-year-old attacking midfielder George Lewis.

The Norwegian wonderkid is said to have impressed during a trial with us earlier this year and it now looks like we’re going to sign him up for Steve Bould’s Under-23 side, according to Goal.

This sounds promising for Arsenal, who have done well in recent times to identify top young talent, snapping up players like Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi before they became particularly big names.

Let’s hope Lewis has shown signs that he can be another signing of that ilk, with the club clearly impressed with what they saw of him when he spent time in north London.

Arsenal need to be smart in the transfer market, especially now that the coronavirus pandemic is bound to hit all clubs’ finances.

Lewis is currently a free agent, so could end up a real bargain for us if he can continue to progress.