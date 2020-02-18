Matteo Guendouzi’s Arsenal future now looks in some doubt.
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly fighting for his future at the club following news of his row with manager Mikel Arteta.
The Daily Mirror are the latest to claim the young Frenchman and Arteta clashed during the team’s recent winter break trip to Dubai, and they add that this puts his future at the Emirates Stadium in doubt.
The report adds that this row with Guendouzi has been the talk of the dressing room, with Arteta clearly making a strong impression here as he looks to stamp down his authority.
One has to hope this can have a positive effect rather than leading to an exit, as Guendouzi has shown himself to be a superb young talent who could have a bright future in the game.
Of course, that will also require his attitude to be spot-on, so it may be that this little kick up the backside is just what he needs at the moment.
He will be back, he looks like he has a lot of drive and this will push him to reach his potential. It’s good coaching, hard but fair. Those who have that mental fortitude will come back stronger.
Guendouzi is definitely a great talent but discipline is also as important as talent. It will send a message to other players regarding discipline and Arteta is clearly telling everyone in the dressing room who is the boss. Hopefully the matter is resolved and everything is fine. Such things often happen and the players learn from their mistakes.
Guendouzi is not a talent… He well below average and arteta knows that. If we can fool any one to buy him for 20_30mil pls take it…. I want him out of the club
I remember seeing a report regarding him having a suspect attitude from one of his former coaches,this could be the first hint of one now,hopefully he will learn from it and take on board what Arteta has said to him.Personally I feel that the lad has a good engine but not much finesse and it may be some time before we see him again in the prem,if at all.