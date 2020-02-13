Arsenal transfer target Pape Gueye shows Matteo Guendouzi love.

You will likely be aware by now that Arsenal have been strongly linked with a summer transfer swoop for exciting young Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye.

In fact, Jeunes Footeux have gone in very strongly by saying we’re close to agreeing a £5million deal for the talented 21-year-old.

So fans may be interested to see Gueye is apparently a fan of fellow Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi – another player who recently played in Ligue 2 but who now finds himself in the Gunners’ first-team.

See below as Gueye reacts to Guendouzi’s Instagram post with clear enthusiasm…

It may be that the pair are friends away from the pitch, but you won’t be surprised to see this has caused quite a stir on social media.

See below for some tweets from excited Arsenal fans as they think Guendouzi may have worked his magic in the transfer market again, with another French youngster William Saliba confirming he convinced him to join the club, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Agent Guendouzi 👀 First Saliba, then Upamecano and now Pape Gueye… pic.twitter.com/Lvydht5pnX — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) February 12, 2020

Its no longer a joke. This guy is actually tapping up players for us now 💕😂 — Ali (@ArtekkerZzz) February 12, 2020

I don’t want to hear any of this Raul nonsense. Guendouzi is rebuilding Arsenal single-handedly himself. Francenal FC 🇫🇷 — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) February 12, 2020