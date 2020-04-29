Arsenal devise new transfer strategy to get around lack of funds

Arsenal will adjust their transfer plans.

Arsenal have reportedly devised a plan to get around their lack of funds in the transfer market.

The Gunners are said to be focusing on free transfers and potential swap deals in order to avoid paying big-money fees for players, according to the Daily Mail.

Of course, this will limit us slightly, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be good additions to be made by adopting this approach.

We recently completed a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, despite exchanges like this proving somewhat rare at the highest level of the game.

On that occasion, the move didn’t work out for either player or club, but hopefully we’ve smartened up our recruitment a bit since then.

There are also some fine free agents on the market this summer, with Chelsea’s Willian one who’s notably been linked with us.

Still, that doesn’t always get around the issue of money, with the Sun reporting that we’ve balked at his wage demands.