Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems pretty desperate to get away from Arsenal.

Arsenal’s forgotten man Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly eager to leave the club and secure a permanent transfer to loan club Roma.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Mail, the Armenia international is so keen to move on that he’s even willing to take a pay cut in order to get his move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Mkhitaryan will probably not be missed too much by most Arsenal fans, with the 31-year-old barely making any impact in his time at the club so far, despite initially looking such a promising signing.

A world class playmaker during his Borussia Dortmund days, it’s fair to say Mkhitaryan struggled at Manchester United, though under a manager who looked totally unsuited to his playing style in the form of Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal looked a much better set-up for Mkhitaryan, but it now looks like his short-lived Gunners career is surely over.