Arsenal are reportedly chasing the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in a potential £65million deal.

The 21-year-old has shown himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times, looking a class act with his performances in Ligue 1.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield at the moment, with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira just not quite looking up to scratch for most of this season.

Still, according to the Sun, we could face competition from big names like Liverpool and Manchester City for Aouar’s signature, as it looks clear he’s not going to be short of offers from Europe’s elite.

Arsenal would do well to beat big names like those to the signing of Aouar, with a statement signing like this surely needed to boost manager Mikel Arteta after his challenging start to life at the Emirates Stadium.