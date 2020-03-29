Arsenal could join the race for Luka Jovic.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on the club clinching the potential transfer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

Intriguingly, this is said to be because the Spanish tactician thinks Jovic is more of a natural centre-forward and that Alexandre Lacazette could be utilised better in a central attacking midfield role, according to the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen if we can definitely get Jovic, with the Daily Star noting that Chelsea and Tottenham are also among his admirers.

The report suggests we could join the running if the Serbia international is made available on loan, which seems a sensible idea if we can pull it off.

Lacazette has not really been a reliable enough goal-scorer for us, so trying someone else in that position could be a wise move, with Jovic showing plenty of potential at Eintracht Frankfurt, even if he’s since flopped at the Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as doubts over his future remain due to him approaching the final year of his contract with little sign of a renewal in sight.