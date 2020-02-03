Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal is surely up – here’s who could replace him.

Arsenal face another big summer in the transfer market as new manager Mikel Arteta should get his first chance at putting together a squad more in his own image than the struggling side he’s inherited from Unai Emery.

The big question hanging over Arteta’s head will surely be on the future of Ozil, whose much-anticipated revival under the Spaniard has simply not happened, and probably never will.

The German playmaker was anonymous in the 0-0 draw at Burnley this weekend, and it came just after the Daily Mirror claimed Arteta was ready to let him go amid interest from Qatar on deadline day.

In the end, the only thing keeping Ozil at the Emirates Stadium was the lack of time needed to find a replacement, according to the Mirror.

That won’t be an issue in the summer, however, so we’re already taking a look at five ideal signings to fill that number ten role…

James Maddison

One of the finest creative players in the Premier League this season, James Maddison has been a big hit for Leicester City and can surely soon make the step up to a more established club.

This obviously seems a bit cheeky coming from an Arsenal blog when Leicester have been so much better than us this season, but you can perhaps forgive us for hoping it won’t last!

Earlier this season, the Daily Star claimed Maddison was an £80million target for Manchester United, but he’s since also been linked with Arsenal by Football Insider, who state Arteta is a big fan.

It’s hard to imagine a better player to come in and take both Ozil’s number ten shirt, and role in the team.

Jack Grealish

Another top English talent, Jack Grealish is enjoying an eye-catching season back in the top flight with Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old is another who can surely expect attention from big six clubs in the near future, and Arsenal should certainly ensure they’re in the running for his signature.

With creativity, flair and an eye for goal, Grealish has it in him to be the perfect long-term Ozil heir at the Emirates Stadium.

Thorgan Hazard

The younger brother of former Chelsea man Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard has been doing the business in the Bundesliga for some time now.

A similar style of player to his older sibling, Hazard has been a joy to watch for Borussia Dortmund – a club who don’t exactly have the best record when it comes to keeping hold of their star names.

Arsenal have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Dortmund in recent years, and Hazard should be another worth looking at when it comes to replacing Ozil.

Hakim Ziyech

One of many impressive talents in the Ajax team that reached last season’s Champions League semi-finals, it seems only a matter of time before Hakim Ziyech is on the move to a more competitive league.

The Express recently linked the Morocco international with Arsenal, and if we aren’t in for him this summer, one of our rivals surely will be.

Capable of playing out wide or in a more central attacking midfield role, Ziyech seems ideal for our needs at the moment.

Christopher Nkunku

A talented young player linked with Arsenal by the Evening Standard while he was still at Paris Saint-Germain, the Gunners could perhaps do well to revive this deal.

The 22-year-old is now enjoying more playing time with RB Leipzig, and he looks the part, showing he can play in a variety of positions.

We shouldn’t be too put off by the fact that Unai Emery wanted him, as Arteta could surely do a better job of developing him anyway if a transfer can be done this summer.