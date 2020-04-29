Arsenal decision throws star’s future into major doubt

Mesut Ozil is yet to be offered a new contract by Arsenal.

Arsenal have reportedly made a decision that puts Mesut Ozil’s future at the club into real doubt.

According to a report from ESPN, the Gunners are yet to open any talks over a new contract for Ozil, opening up the possibility of him leaving in the next transfer window or on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of next season.

The German playmaker has long been a key player for Arsenal, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really justified his high wages for a while now.

Ozil fell out of favour in the first-team during Unai Emery’s time in charge, and despite seeing quite a bit more action under Mikel Arteta, he hasn’t really shown as much improvement as fans will have liked.

It seems risky to lose this proven, experienced star at this challenging time for the club, but it also makes sense that AFC are yet to make it a big priority.