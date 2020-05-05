Mesut Ozil’s friend thinks he could be on his way to Fenerbahce.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be heading for a transfer to Fenerbahce if claims made by one of his friends prove to be accurate.

The former Germany international has not had the best time at the Emirates Stadium recently, and it could be the best for everyone involved if he now moves on.

While Ozil remains a class act capable of producing some moments of real quality, he hasn’t done it often enough in recent times and has not improved as much as many fans will have hoped under new manager Mikel Arteta, despite getting considerably more opportunities under the Spanish tactician than he did under his predecessor Unai Emery.

Turkish TV host and Fenerbahce fan Acun Ilicali believes Fenerbahce are working on a deal and would be favourites to sign the 31-year-old.

Speaking to SportX about Ozil’s future, he said: “I receive lots of questions about Mesut Ozil.

“I believe in the future that good things will happen. I’m not in a position to give details but I know our president is also working hard for this.

“When his contract with Arsenal will expire, the favourites would be Fenerbahce. We are also working on that front.

“I really wanted to tell you in more detail, but I cannot. We’ll talk about these things when the time comes.”