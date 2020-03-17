Samuel Umtiti is on Arsenal’s radar, but is currently too expensive.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly available for transfer this summer and could be an option for Arsenal, as long as his asking price is cut from the £50million they were looking for last summer.

The France international has shone at the Nou Camp, and at his previous club Lyon, though he has also struggled with injuries in recent times.

It is therefore unsurprising that the Daily Star suggest Arsenal could be interested, but only if his asking price is lowered.

While it’s clear we need to improve our current options at centre-back, we shouldn’t be held to ransom and forced to over-spend on players who can’t really give us enough to improve.

If Umtiti’s fitness issues continue, then it’s hard to see him truly being worth the £50m it seems Barca could demand for him.

Still, let’s hope that in general we aren’t too frugal in the transfer market when it comes to strengthening the areas we need to.