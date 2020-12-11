Arsenal transfer plans for midfielder set to be ruined

Sky Germany claims that Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai because the 20-year-old is set to join RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder has been one of Europe’s most impressive teenage stars in the last two seasons and it was only a matter of time before he left the Austrian side.

Since he broke into their first team two seasons ago, he has been a key player for them, scoring goals and providing assists with minimal fuss.

He has 25 goals and provided 33 assists in 80 games for Salzburg from his number 10 role.

Arsenal has struggled for goals this season and one key reason for that is because the club lacks a number 10 that they can rely on to provide goals for their attackers.

In the summer, they tried to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but the deal never went through.

Szoboszlai represented a cheaper alternative for the Gunners and they wanted to land him, but they have now been beaten to his signature by Leipzig.

Aouar is still with Lyon and that means that Arsenal can try to land him again when the transfer window reopens. It will be interesting to see what the Gunners will do next.