Arsenal transfer policy slammed after letting ‘Premier League’s best’ depart

Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Arsenal’s recent goalkeeping transfer decisions, amidst rumours of a move to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Only 10 months ago, the Gunners took the decision to sell Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa after thoroughly impressing between the sticks, favouring German shot-stopper Bernd Leno instead.

The Villa star has since gone onto received a number of plaudits after another impressive campaign, before playing a key role for Argentina as they won their first Copa America in the 21st century, and Agbonlahor has slammed the decision making behind their activity.

“For me, that just sums up Arsenal as a club and the way they’re run,” Agbonlahor told the Football Insider.

“You’ve let the Premier League’s best goalkeeper go to Aston Villa for £20million because you think that Leno is better. Then a year later you’re looking to pay £30million for a goalkeeper who didn’t have the best of seasons at a relegated team.

“Maybe because he got in the England squad late on Arsenal may see that as a big thing. But, for me, it’s really bad business. If you’re paying £30million for Ramsdale he has to be starting and he’s not better than Leno.

“You’re going to make the same mistake again and let Leno probably leave then he’ll go somewhere and be outstanding like Martinez.

“Then you’ll have Ramsdale who looked quite nervous lasts season and he’s going to be at a massive club where there are more nerves again. Arsenal are already known for mistakes in their backline.

“It’s a crazy transfer. You’ve got Leno, bring in a cheap number two and use your money elsewhere where it’s needed. I’m sure Arsenal fans would agree.”

£30 Million certainly does sound extortionate for a back-up goalkeeper, and while his signing appears to be based on Ramsdale possibly challenging Leno for the first-team role, I just can’t see him winning that battle.

I have to agree with Gabby in that I’d rather we opted for a cheaper alternative, but at the same time, I would much prefer to see us bring in a player who could actually challenge the German, who has got too comfortable knowing he is going to be starting every week in my opinion.

Is Ramsdale good enough to challenge Leno?

Patrick