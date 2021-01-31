Arsenal transfer rumour roundup with 36 hours to go

Arsenal have not really been very busy this January considering that fans were expecting a massive clearout of our deadwood, although I haven’t heard any complaints about Martin Odegaard and Mat Ryan’s arrival at the Emirates.

There is sill the possibility of Arteta bringing in a left-back, as the boss himself hinted a week or so ago, and it looks like we have no chance of getting Ryan Bertrand from Southampton who has been linked recently.

Now it seems we have turned our attention to another Chelsea graduate in Patrick Van Aanholt, who is currently at Crystal Palace but has recently lost his place in the starting line-up. We definitely need a backup to Kieran Tierney who has missed our last few games through injury.

But we should definitely see more players leaving with Mikel Arteta saying yesterday when asked about Mustafi, Nelson and Maitland-Niles possibly leaving: “Well, there are some conversations at the moment going on. I spoke with all the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they’re playing and they want to improve their situation. I’m willing to help them, the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end, but I don’t know whether it will be the case or not.”

Mustafi has been linked with Liverpool (although I think we should keep him until the summer as injury cover).I can’t really see Arteta letting that happen to be honest.

Maitland-Niles has been reported to be choosing between West Brom and Southampton, but Leeds and Leicester are apparently making a late bid for him.

Reiss Nelson could be on his way back to Germany after a successful loan at Hoffenhein previously, although a Championship side could be the easier option.

Newcastle are desperately looking for reinforcements and they have been linked with Joe Willock, who is struggling for game time this season, and our promising young midfielder Matt Smith could be looking for another club after Swindon ending his current loan.

That is just about all the Arsenal transfer rumours around today, but I am sure there will be a few surprises coming our way as is usual on deadline day. Let’s hope we get a bit of excitement!