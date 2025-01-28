Arsenal transfer target arrives in London as the Gunners advance in talks.

There have been conflicting reports on the transfer of Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan in recent days. Depending on which source you believe, either Arsenal or Manchester City are leading the race to sign the talented midfielder. When he was spotted at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, many assumed the Citizens had secured his signature. However, links to Arsenal have persisted, with some outlets even reporting that a move to North London is the most likely outcome. Now, it seems there may be truth to those reports, as The Daily Mail and other credible sources claim the Norwegian arrived in London on Sunday, with Arsenal looking to advance talks to bring him in.
It is understood that Nypan is taking his time to decide on the best option, with the City group, Aston Villa, and Arsenal all having presented their projects to him.
Interest from elite clubs has been sparked by the meteoric rise Nypan has enjoyed in recent years, despite still being only 18. Having made his debut at just 15 in 2022, he became Rosenborg’s youngest-ever league goalscorer a year later in 2023. He is also the seventh-youngest player to feature in the Norwegian top division, with Martin Odegaard unsurprisingly leading that list. If Nypan were to join Arsenal, he would have the opportunity to learn from Odegaard, one of the world’s best playmakers.
Nypan’s record is remarkable for his age, with 60 first-team appearances already under his belt. In that time, he has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists for Rosenborg, an extremely impressive tally. Two-footed, creative, and with the ability to carry the ball gracefully, he would be a signing of immense potential. If Arsenal manage to fend off competition and secure his signature, it could prove to be a masterstroke for the club.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Two footed? Not had one of those for a while. Sign him up!
Just GET HIM. WE WANT THE TWO VIKINGS AT THE EMIRATES.
Nypan reminds me a bit of Wilshere in the way that he’s able to drive with the ball through the middle. Recently saw a stat that we are one of the worst teams in the Prem when it comes to progressing the ball through the middle.
A huge chunk of our play happens on the wings. Perhaps this is why we struggle against mid and low blocks. Once our wingers are double marked, we don’t have a plan B(i.e. exploiting the spaces left in the middle). I think a player with Nypan’s ball carrying ability will help address that.
P.S. I think Ethan,Rice and Myles are also good ball carriers. Perhaps the future plan is to have more of our play through the middle just like in the Wenger days. This will also benefit our wingers because opponents will be too drawn to the middle to double mark them,giving them more space to shoot or pick a pass.
Spot on Onyango. I just hope he can do it in the PL if he joins us.