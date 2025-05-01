Arsenal transfer target sends another message ahead of the summer

Nico Williams is currently one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, yet he appears unfazed by the mounting interest in his services. The Athletic Bilbao winger has consistently delivered outstanding performances and further cemented his reputation by playing a key role in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024. He is also instrumental in Athletic Bilbao’s current Europa League campaign, with the club aiming for a return to the Champions League through European success.

Arsenal are among the elite clubs closely monitoring the talented attacker, with reports suggesting that he is a priority target for the Gunners. Should Williams signal any intention to leave, the Gunners are expected to face fierce competition for his signature, with several top clubs likely to enter the fray.

Despite the speculation, Williams continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to his current club, showing little interest in entertaining transfer talk. His recent comments reinforce that stance and make it clear that he remains fully focused on his responsibilities at Athletic Bilbao. In remarks quoted by Sport, he stated:

“The dream is to lift the champion’s trophy at San Mamés.

“I have the opportunity to make history at this club. The dream never ends. I’m 100% focused on tomorrow, on reaching the final and winning it.

“I don’t want to look any further. I’m super happy here and… well. I’ve always wanted to feel important here. This is a 10/10 season for me.”

These comments reflect a player who is deeply connected to his club and fully committed to achieving success with them. Williams’s loyalty, combined with his ambition to win silverware at San Mamés, suggests that any attempts to lure him away in the summer will be met with considerable resistance.

While Arsenal’s interest is understandable given his quality and potential, convincing him to make a move will be a significant challenge. His current satisfaction, form, and role at Athletic Bilbao place the Gunners and any other suitors on the outside looking in for the time being.