Arsenal transfer window roundup: Ins, outs and the week’s biggest rumours

The summer transfer window is gathering pace and Arsenal have certainly not been short of headlines.

With the window remaining open until 11pm BST on 1 September, Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta continue to reshape the squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Two deals have already been completed, several high-profile exits are developing and a number of exciting names remain heavily linked with a move to north London.

Here’s a look at the biggest Arsenal transfer stories from the past week.

Confirmed business

Arsenal have so far confirmed two arrivals during the summer transfer window.

Piero Hincapié became the club’s first major signing after completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, strengthening Arteta’s defensive options with a player capable of operating both centrally and at left-back.

The Gunners then announced the signing of former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer. The Frenchman arrives with more than 100 Premier League appearances to his name and is expected to compete for a place behind David Raya, although his exact role in the goalkeeping hierarchy remains to be seen.

There have also been two confirmed departures.

Goalkeeper Karl Hein has completed a permanent move to Werder Bremen after spending last season on loan, while Jakub Kiwior has joined Porto in a deal for an undisclosed fee following three-and-a-half years in north London.

Trossard exit edging closer?

The biggest outgoing story this week has centred around Leandro Trossard.

Reports continue to suggest that a move to Turkish side Beşiktaş is progressing, with discussions over personal terms believed to be advancing.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by either club, the Belgian international appears increasingly likely to leave before the transfer window closes, bringing an end to a successful spell at Arsenal that included a Premier League winners’ medal.

Should the deal be completed, Arsenal would free up both wages and a valuable squad place as they continue pursuing further attacking reinforcements.

The rumour mill keeps turning

No player has generated more Arsenal speculation this week than Bruno Guimarães.

The Newcastle United midfielder has once again found himself linked with the Gunners, with reports suggesting he has discussed the possibility of a move to the Emirates. Whether Newcastle would seriously entertain selling one of their key players remains another question entirely, but it has certainly been one of the window’s dominant talking points.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers continues to be admired by Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola also remains among the club’s reported attacking targets.

Both would represent ambitious signings, although there has been little indication that either transfer is close at this stage.

Developments beyond the first team

It has not only been the senior squad making headlines.

On 3 July, Arsenal confirmed the appointment of Pascal De Maesschalck as the club’s new Academy Manager, continuing the ongoing evolution of the Hale End structure.

There was also disappointment regarding highly-rated teenager Jeremy Monga, who ultimately chose to join Manchester City despite reported Arsenal interest.

As always during the transfer window, not every target can be secured.

Plenty more to come

With almost two months still remaining before the transfer window closes, Arsenal’s business is just getting started.

Supporters will continue watching developments surrounding Trossard’s future while hoping Andrea Berta can strengthen Arteta’s attacking options before the new Premier League season gets underway.

If the opening weeks of the window are anything to go by, there should be plenty more twists before deadline day arrives.

We’ll continue bringing you all the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals throughout the summer as another busy week awaits at the Emirates.

Who are you hoping Arsenal will bring in over the coming weeks?

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