Arsenal transfer window – underwhelming, about right or above expectations?

Transfer window is shut, how well did Arsenal do?
Arsenal managed to bring in two new signings this January transfer window, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, both defenders but how do you rate the business conducted by the club?
Personally, I am underwhelmed, my reasons are simple. When all is said and done we have brought in a player that Southampton do not deem good enough for them and a player from Brazilian football that very few had heard of and when you consider he is 26-year-old that to me is telling.
Arguments can be made that both have tasted success, however, there is a history of players that have failed miserably at Arsenal that have won silverware elsewhere.
That said, Mikel Arteta appears very confident he has acquired two players that will strengthen the team and I will, of course, defer to his expertise on this.
I also know that it is difficult to land a quality player in the winter transfer window unless serious money is put down. I also accept that just because a player is not a household name in England or has been discarded by one Premier League side does not mean he will not be a success at another.
But for me, when you have the issues in the team that Arsenal has and you sit tenth in the standings you really should be doing better than simple loan deals on questionable players.
It is a terrible indictment on Arsenal that their financial status is such that they are basically looking in the bargain basement to try and strengthen a team in desperate need of strengthening.
Now, this is my own personal opinion and while I have expressed it here that is not the focus of this article. What I want to know from my fellow Gooners is how you feel about this transfer window and not what you think of my personal opinion.
So, using the comments section below, let us all know how you would rate this transfer window and why.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Some will consider this a good window and others pleasantly surprised at two loan signings. The truth however , given the abysmally awful defence we have currently, the poor midfield and the lack of quality of any real numbers throughout the squad, is that this is exactly what a snake like Kroenke has done to us. We needed five top class outfield defenders; we have two elcheapo loanees only ,one of whom,Mari, MAY(or may not) turn out to be a decent player.
Under the snake of an owner we have, the reality is that is IS better than we expected but it is nowhere near good enough and this club needs half a billion spent on players, not just two peanuts money loaness. Reality!
Loans seem the way most are going during the winter window. Is it good enough? Who knows. All depends on Mari really. If he’s a bust, it’s a Kallstrom type window.
About right … strengthened in areas we needed to without a huge improvement in quality but without a big spend either … Mari the interesting one as he is the kind of player comfortable on the ball that arteta needs … whether he adapts to physicality of epl we will see … if he does xhaka and Luiz can go in summer … paulista a similar player didn’t work out for us but doing ok with Valencia