Arsenal transfers that depend on players leaving the Emirates

Arsenal has targeted a number of players ahead of the next transfer window and the club’s fans will be looking to see which deals get done.

The next transfer window will be a huge one, not just for Mikel Arteta who would be overseeing his first transfer window, but also for the club.

The Gunners spent more than £100 million pounds in the summer as they look to return to the Champions League, however, they have struggled this season and there is a high risk of them missing out on a European spot entirely.

Three players who have consistently been linked with the Gunners are Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan David and Odsonne Edouard.

A report from Football.London reckons that any move for David and Edouard would depend on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Aubameyang is currently in the middle between signing a new Arsenal contract and leaving the Emirates for another team.

Lacazette has been struggling under Arteta with the Spaniard often preferring to play Eddie Nketiah as his top striker.

If either or both of those players eventually leave the Emirates, Arsenal would then consider a move for David or Edouard.

The club may also look to sell some other players in the team to make room and funds available for new arrivals.