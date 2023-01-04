Arsenal triggers automatic extension to another star’s contract

Arsenal has triggered an extension to Bukayo Saka’s contract as they negotiate a new long-term deal for the England international.

Saka has been one of the best players in the world in the last year and proved his class at the World Cup for England.

His current deal signed in 2020 was initially for three seasons, with the club retaining the option of extending it by a further year.

The Daily Mail reports they have taken up the extension and he will now stay with them until the end of next season, at least, while they continue to work on a new long-term deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably the most valuable player in our squad now and we cannot allow him to leave for any reason.

The attacker is leading us towards an unlikely Premier League title and he deserves to be the highest-paid player at the club if he asks for that.

Saka is guaranteed to keep improving because he has the right attitude and works hard on his game to remain in top shape.

Hopefully, he will not suffer any serious injury and will continue to play many games for us because we look like a better team when he is on the lineup.

