Arsenal triggers the two-year extension in Marcelo Flores contract

Arsenal has triggered the two-year extension on the contract of Marcelo Flores as they keep one of the best youngsters on their books at the Emirates.

The Mexican is highly rated at the club and is spending this season on loan at Real Oviedo as he bids to play senior men’s football.

From his early days in the Gunners academy, Flores has stood out and the club believes he has huge potential.

They have now triggered a two-year option in his deal to keep him on their books for at least two more seasons, as reported by Standard Sport.

It is a similar decision they made on Charlie Patino before sending him out on loan and both players would be evaluated at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores has a lot of potential and we have to keep him in the group for the next two terms and watch as he develops.

He is unlikely to earn a place on our team in the next campaign, so we will probably send him out on loan again.

However, the most important thing is that we do not lose such an important teenage star too soon and regret it when they begin to shine at another club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta on a big disappointment, with injuries mounting after Tomi and Saliba last night, and Arsenal now have 11 Cup Finals!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids