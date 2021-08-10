Arsenal trio actively searching for new clubs but have found no success so far

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window but their business is far from over.
They have added a number of players including Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their squad in this transfer window.
They are still linked with a move for the likes of James Maddison and Martin Odegaard.
But it isn’t just the incomings that would define their summer as they also need to get rid of some players to get the right balance.
They have managed to offload the likes of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi since Mikel Arteta has been at the club, but they expected more outgoings this summer.
Football London reports that Lucas Torreira, Willian and Sead Kolasinac look to be heading out of the club.
The trio has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are open to cashing in on them.
They are all actively on the lookout for new clubs with SS Lazio interested in a move for Torreira.
Kolasinac had an underwhelming spell on loan at Schalke 04 towards the end of last season and he could struggle to find a new home this summer.
Willian is an expensive liability for the Gunners and he seems to have become the new Ozil at the Emirates.
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wages are too high like normal!
Just did the same with Ben White….400% increase on his previous wage. Why are wages not performance based, they should be in my opinion.
And your opinion is the one that matters to economics.
Absolutely agree.
Max transfer fee should be 25m.
Weekly retainer. 10k p/w.
Injury pay. 10k
Starting bonus 10k
Play well bonus 10 -20k.
Win bonus 20k
Max 60k.
This is what happens when fans expect clubs to “SIGN” players instead of being patient for the academy to develop players. The performance based wages are the standard norms in every academy. Academy players need to prove their worth to the club before bargaining.
VascC I agree with you but it’s clear some academy players are overlooked quite often and not even given a chance in cup games. Remember MA likes to sign players, not develop them.
It’s a difficult situation overall because the only way we are going to attract players is to pay higher wages now that the clubs been run poorly. Catch 22
Why do you think MA likes to sign players?
Ar you talking about Willock?
Is Willock arsenal form good enough to be kept for an ambitious team?
Or are you Talking about Martinelli who isn’t up to Saka and Pepe ATM
“Why do you think MA likes to sign players?”
-Likely because he definitely can’t coach anyone to be better.
Are you talking about Arsenal when mentioning an ambitious team? Or an actual ambitious team?
Great answer PJ SA, i thought the same to Adjamins question.
Why Willian, signed by Mikel Arteta himself, started only 4 games in the league in the last 24 games?
I mean, we were 3rd on the league table based on our form during that period.
What kind of contribution, other than warming the bench for 20 of those 24 games ,did one of the highest earners did for the team?
In the same period, Cedric and Mari started 8 and 10 games respectively out of those 24 games.
Why do you think MA likes to sign these players?
Attention ADMIN
Replies to comments are posted as NEW comments.
Simple folks, they should reduce their wage requirements and clubs will be chasing them! But wait, we are talking of Kolasinac, Bellerin, Torrera, Willian, Soares, Marri, Elnenny
With Kolasinac on £5.2m and Willian on even more then however much they fancy a move away, the chances of any club being interested is virtually zero. Willian already turned down a decent overture from America so Torreira is the only one mentioned in the article who has a grain of a chance of being sold
I think Willian is definitely staying, it’s not too bad, so far he isn’t going to be a starter like last season, he can play in the midfield, so having him as back up to cam and wing is ok, who knows he may prove us wrong this season
“He’s not too bad”
What????? Are you Arteta in disguise?
“ITS not too bad”** it’s not he…