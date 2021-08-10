Arsenal trio actively searching for new clubs but have found no success so far

Arsenal has had a busy summer transfer window but their business is far from over.

They have added a number of players including Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to their squad in this transfer window.

They are still linked with a move for the likes of James Maddison and Martin Odegaard.

But it isn’t just the incomings that would define their summer as they also need to get rid of some players to get the right balance.

They have managed to offload the likes of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi since Mikel Arteta has been at the club, but they expected more outgoings this summer.

Football London reports that Lucas Torreira, Willian and Sead Kolasinac look to be heading out of the club.

The trio has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are open to cashing in on them.

They are all actively on the lookout for new clubs with SS Lazio interested in a move for Torreira.

Kolasinac had an underwhelming spell on loan at Schalke 04 towards the end of last season and he could struggle to find a new home this summer.

Willian is an expensive liability for the Gunners and he seems to have become the new Ozil at the Emirates.