Arsenal trio hope Dubai camp helps them get back in shape

Arsenal has dealt with some injury concerns this season, with several of their players missing matches because of poor fitness.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains at the top of the league and just flew out to Dubai to prepare for the restart of the league season later this month.

It is a good step considering the long break may have affected their players and some names who had been injured during the season travel with the squad.

Emile Smith Rowe has missed most of this campaign because of a niggling injury problem. But he is not alone, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also struggling to stay fit and Mohamed Elneny only just returning to action before the break.

A report in The Sun reveals they hope the training camp will help them to build their fitness and return to the club fitter than before the break.

Zinchenko is a first choice at the Emirates and Arteta was forced to field Takehiro Tomiyasu as his preferred left-back in some matches before the break.

It will be great to have him back alongside Smith Rowe and Elneny because we need depth for the second half of this season.

Hopefully, no other player will suffer an injury during the training camp and we will achieve the aim of travelling.

