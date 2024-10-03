Arsenal trio receive monthly Premier League award nominations

After an impressive and unbeaten September, Arsenal has earned three nominations for Premier League monthly awards.

Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the few teams that remain undefeated in the league this season, as they continue their push to win the title. The highlight of their September campaign was a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City, where Arsenal came close to winning despite playing with ten men for the entire second half. That performance underscored their status as genuine title contenders.

According to Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, recognizing his leadership and tactical success.

Riccardo Calafiori’s stunning strike against Manchester City earned him a nomination for the Goal of the Month award, while Gabriel Magalhães, who delivered consistent, standout performances throughout the month, has been nominated for the Player of the Month award.

These nominations reflect the strong form Arsenal has shown as they continue to build momentum in their campaign.

These nominations show that we are a top team and we are making good progress in this campaign.

Our other players have also made important contributions to our success, and they deserve praise for how well they have played since the start of this season.

