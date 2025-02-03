Arsenal truly do not need a new striker to score goals

Arsenal has been urged to sign a new striker before it’s too late, prompting them to submit a bid for Ollie Watkins a few days ago.
Mikel Arteta has developed his team into a formidable attacking force, one that regularly scores goals, a trait they showcased throughout last season. However, this term, the Gunners have struggled to find the back of the net as frequently as they did previously, leading many to believe that a new striker is essential.
Several high-profile forwards, including Alexander Isak, have been linked with moves to the Emirates, but the question remains whether a new signing would truly solve Arsenal’s current attacking issues.
While Arteta’s side has been linked with plans to buy a striker, it seems overly simplistic to attribute all of Arsenal’s attacking struggles to just one position on the pitch. Last season, the Gunners relied on goals from all areas of the pitch, which played a huge part in their overall success. In fact, in their recent game against Manchester City, Arsenal proved that they could score without necessarily relying on an out-and-out striker.
Arsenal’s 5-1 victory over Manchester City, achieved without the presence of key players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, demonstrated that the team could still create and convert chances without a traditional centre-forward. This result also reinforced the idea that Arsenal can be unpredictable in their attacking play, as opponents cannot easily pinpoint who will score for them.
While adding a new striker to the squad could indeed provide more options for Arteta, it would not automatically resolve all the issues in the Gunners’ attacking play. The team’s approach to goals has evolved over time, with multiple players contributing in different ways. As such, the addition of a striker might bolster the attack, but it will not be the sole fix to Arsenal’s problems in front of goal. The club’s success this season will depend on more than just who plays as their frontman; it will require continued collective effort across the squad.
No one is coming this transferwindow and no one is being sold. Tierney and Jorginho will leave for free at the end of this season. Terrible transferwindow.
I am just glad and so so relieved that the Watkins rumour seems to have died down.
What an absolute panic buy it would have been.
We do need a better striker than Havertz but not 30 year old Watkins for £60 million plus. We are pelting Havertz but he has scored a goal more than Watkins so far this season. But to some he is the prolific striker that we need to take us to the next level. Has Watkins ever scored 25 goals in any season?
This reminds me of the Ivan Toney panic last season (January). In January 2024 we were in the same situation and many were asking for us to pay £60 million plus for average Ivan Toney..
The reactionary / sensationalistic nature of football fans gives me brain rot all the time. 🤦♂️
With respect, the writer of the article is looking at the small picture. Why didn’t we score against Newcastle, why are we 6 plus points behind Liverpool and why has Haverz got one of the worst chance conversation rates in Europe and has the last 5 years. It doesn’t take a genius, even looking at the bare facts of the City game, because Haverz did what Haverz did, like before, it put the result in jeopardy. It wasn’t about the five goals, it was about the efficiency in front of goal.
So why all the hype that we need a center forward.
My feeling is that money was not made available.
It was easier to win the Carabo Cup than the league. At least we would have a trophy in the cabinet.
As of today I cannot see Liverpool loose three games in the league.
No hype, just facts. We have not addressed the striker issue, since Auba was shipped out. Plus, he was the last player, to win us a trophy. Thats what strikers do. Tell me the last time Arsenal won a trophy, without a recognised striker?
They don’t need to lose, they need to draw 2 or 3 games which is possible for us to catch up. They will lose at least one more this season but we need to absolutely perfect otherwise the title is heading back to Anfield.
Hopefully we can turn this semi final on it’s head with a huge performance
We can’t be perfect without a striker
Will always be that odd game where we don’t covert our chances
Uh Liverpool are still in the Carabao Cup !
What is also never reported is that signing a second choice forward this transfer window that may cost £50 million+ and £10 million a year+ in wages fundamentally means that’s £90+ million in future costs is committed. You can only commit that money once so not panicking and showing patience by waiting for first choice options (Isak hopefully) is the more prudent long term strategy. Fans will always want transfers, but saving money this window means there’s potentially more in the kitty this summer for who we really want.
What a pity Mika Beirith was never given a chance….
I agree Dave.Currently we do not have a natural centre forward in our first team squad and to that extent we must be unique as far as the Premier League is concerned.
I knew this was coming as soon as we thrashed Mancity yesterday. We need to stop this knee jerk reaction after the match and rather look at the whole season has developed. You lot quickly forgot how we were dependent on goals from corners few games a go because our front line was blunt. The need of natural striker is there from the time Auba left. The margin of winning EPL is small and think about what striker that will get us 20% more conversion rate than Kai will do for us. And what Kai get injured? Are we going to rely on Trossard to carry us to the promised land.
Where are you going to find these readily available top strikers that will take us to the so called promised land in this January?
And you have more Wingers and Midfielders scoring more than these out and out strikers. The top EPL goal scorers are mostly midfielders and wingers. Halaand and Isak are may be the only recognised out and out strikers that are doing better than. The other strikers from the other PL teams are also giving average performances like Havertz is doing for us. Watkins a Arsenal fans favourite has scored one more goal this seaeon than our very average Havertz. But people are still clamouring for him.
The “Director Of Football” position is vacant now that Edu left for Nottigham Forest. Some of our fans have got to send in their CV’s as they always speak with this confidence when it comes to transfers. They seem to be more competent than the likes of Arteta, Edu, Josh Kroenke etc..
🙏🤞👍
I haven’t forgot.
We do still need a striker. There was just no available ones in winter so we are just out of luck and have to wait till summer. In my mind the title race is still pretty much over anyways so I’m not that bothered. This team doesn’t score enough goals and doesn’t fully live up to their potential. If they did we’d be first and have at least one title by now.
There were options this month mate
Don’t let the club tell you otherwise
And as many pundits have said, Kai scored the 4th goal. Not the 2nd goal that would’ve put city on the ropes even earlier. We all know and have experienced the matches where players don’t kill off games and we drop points. It’s happened to us several times already. Meanwhile, Liverpool have players like Salah that score with their eyes closed.
Head Nail On The.
I agree. Not all goals are the same. An equalizer is not the same as a 3rd or 4th when the pressure is off and the opponent are open.