Arsenal truly do not need a new striker to score goals

Arsenal has been urged to sign a new striker before it’s too late, prompting them to submit a bid for Ollie Watkins a few days ago.

Mikel Arteta has developed his team into a formidable attacking force, one that regularly scores goals, a trait they showcased throughout last season. However, this term, the Gunners have struggled to find the back of the net as frequently as they did previously, leading many to believe that a new striker is essential.

Several high-profile forwards, including Alexander Isak, have been linked with moves to the Emirates, but the question remains whether a new signing would truly solve Arsenal’s current attacking issues.

While Arteta’s side has been linked with plans to buy a striker, it seems overly simplistic to attribute all of Arsenal’s attacking struggles to just one position on the pitch. Last season, the Gunners relied on goals from all areas of the pitch, which played a huge part in their overall success. In fact, in their recent game against Manchester City, Arsenal proved that they could score without necessarily relying on an out-and-out striker.

Arsenal’s 5-1 victory over Manchester City, achieved without the presence of key players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, demonstrated that the team could still create and convert chances without a traditional centre-forward. This result also reinforced the idea that Arsenal can be unpredictable in their attacking play, as opponents cannot easily pinpoint who will score for them.

While adding a new striker to the squad could indeed provide more options for Arteta, it would not automatically resolve all the issues in the Gunners’ attacking play. The team’s approach to goals has evolved over time, with multiple players contributing in different ways. As such, the addition of a striker might bolster the attack, but it will not be the sole fix to Arsenal’s problems in front of goal. The club’s success this season will depend on more than just who plays as their frontman; it will require continued collective effort across the squad.