Arsenal trying a new tactic to prise Vlahovic from Fiorentina

Arsenal are to offer a player in exchange for star striker

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are willing to offer Lucas Torreira in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Torreira has had a successful time at Florence and the Italian side want to make his stay permanent. With the Gunners holding an interest in Vlahovic, while Fiorentina reportedly holding an interest in Torreira, a swap deal looks likely to be on the cards.

The report further suggested that Arsenal will place a bid worth around €55 million in instalments plus Lucas Torreira’s permanent sale.

Dusan Vlahovic on his future: "I have a great season behind me, I am aware that I have taken a serious step in my career. Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My desire is to take Fiorentina to Europe, because we haven’t been in Europe for a long time. We’ll see" pic.twitter.com/SHSPRk8nhB — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 3, 2022

The North London outfit believe the Uruguayan’s value to be around the 15 million mark. It is certainly a tempting offer for the Viola and the report even states that the hierarchy of the club are considering the proposal.

The main issue at the hands of the seventh-placed team in Serie A is whether to hold onto the Serbian goalscorer until the end of the season.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have a good chance of finishing within the European places, and it would be rational if Vlahovic stays put for the remainder of the season to help the cause.

I’ve been watching a lot of Dusan Vlahovic cut-ups and I can’t wait for this guy to get a big money transfer. Great eye for goal and at 6’3 and 21-years-old, he’s on his way to being one of Europe’s premier goal scorers. pic.twitter.com/bnuIEr9wBD — Shaun Chornobroff (@SChornobroff) December 29, 2021

Fellow Premier League sides Totten*am and Man City, Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus are believed to be other interested parties.

It would definitely be challenging for Arsenal to land their man, either in January or the summer. But if technical director Edu and manger Mikel Arteta can pitch their ideas to him, it’s a different case altogether.

Several players have moved to North London and have been impressed with ‘Arteta’s Arsenal project.’

I won’t be surprised if Vlahovic is added onto that list.

