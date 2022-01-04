Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal trying a new tactic to prise Vlahovic from Fiorentina

Arsenal are to offer a player in exchange for star striker

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are willing to offer Lucas Torreira in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

Torreira has had a successful time at Florence and the Italian side want to make his stay permanent. With the Gunners holding an interest in Vlahovic, while Fiorentina reportedly holding an interest in Torreira, a swap deal looks likely to be on the cards.

The report further suggested that Arsenal will place a bid worth around €55 million in instalments plus Lucas Torreira’s permanent sale.

The North London outfit believe the Uruguayan’s value to be around the 15 million mark. It is certainly a tempting offer for the Viola and the report even states that the hierarchy of the club are considering the proposal.

The main issue at the hands of the seventh-placed team in Serie A is whether to hold onto the Serbian goalscorer until the end of the season.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have a good chance of finishing within the European places, and it would be rational if Vlahovic stays put for the remainder of the season to help the cause.

Fellow Premier League sides Totten*am and Man City, Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus are believed to be other interested parties.

It would definitely be challenging for Arsenal to land their man, either in January or the summer. But if technical director Edu and manger Mikel Arteta can pitch their ideas to him, it’s a different case altogether.

Several players have moved to North London and have been impressed with ‘Arteta’s Arsenal project.’

I won’t be surprised if Vlahovic is added onto that list.

Yash Bisht

Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Post-match Press conference here….

  1. the big dog says:
    January 4, 2022 at 11:15 am

    Arsenal should leave that guy if he doesn’t want to come

  2. Opio Jatex says:
    January 4, 2022 at 11:34 am

    You speaks like some one not an arsenal fan.dont think Arsenal is the club you knew before.they are realy proving their worth.we are seing some positive sigh

  3. dgr8xt says:
    January 4, 2022 at 11:36 am

    I’ve always said that we should leave him cos he doesn’t want to be here. Nonetheless, I still believe there’s a chance of convincing him that the Emirates is the right place for him, same way that Gabriel Magalhaes was convinced by Arsenal delegates of our project and chose us over other European sides. The report says they we have actually submitted a bid of €70m (€55m + Torreira’s €15m). And as much as I want to see a very good DM, I think that world class goalscorers are more rare and hence our quick move early this January

