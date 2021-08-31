Arsenal trying to offload six stars before transfer window closes

Arsenal is hoping that some of their players will leave before midnight today as they look to trim down their bloated yet underperforming squad.

The Gunners have made some addition to their squad in this transfer window and they have also sold off some players.

However, there are other players whom they would like to offload before this transfer window closes.

Sun Sports reports that the Gunners hope they can cash in on Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson before deadline tonight.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the club all summer and could head to Spain with Real Betis today.

Maitland-Niles had interest from Everton who wanted him on loan with a buy option, but Arsenal turned it down.

Yet the report claims that they hope to still sell him today to cut down their squad.

It says Kolasinac is currently in talks with the Gunners to end his current deal so he can join another club for free.

Nketiah appears to have missed out on a move to Crystal Palace and Brighton, but Arsenal still hopes to sell him.

Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson are two other players who could secure moves away from the club in this transfer window.