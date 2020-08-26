Arsenal turn down an offer for one of their exciting youngsters

Emile Smith Rowe is one of the biggest young talents in England at the moment and it is understandable that several top European teams want him.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town and he seemed to have impressed enough to earn a place in the Arsenal team heading into the new season.

Mail Online claims that Arsenal has rejected an offer from AS Monaco for the signing of the young midfielder.

The Frenchmen are not the only team looking to sign him, according to the report with Fulham and Leeds United also looking to land him.

His hometown club, Crystal Palace is also eyeing a permanent move for him as well.

Arsenal is keen to get their team sorted in this transfer window so that they will be able to compete for the top four in the next campaign.

The Gunners have signed Willian on a free transfer, but they might be without Dani Ceballos in the new season and the Spaniard played a key role in the successes that they achieved under Mikel Arteta last season.

No doubt some Arsenal fans will be hopeful that Smith Rowe will step up and become an important part of the first team in the new campaign.