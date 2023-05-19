Arsenal turn down Leverkusen’s offer for Granit Xhaka

Everything open for Xhaka and Arsenal – No deal with Leverkusen!’

Although reports from abroad suggest that Granit Xhaka is preparing to leave Arsenal after seven years, a report from the the Greek football publication England365 indicates that the future of the Swiss midfielder at the Gunners is still uncertain.

Earlier, it was stated that Granit Xhaka is in his final days at Arsenal and North London, as the club has reached an agreement with Bayern Leverkusen. Xhaka has made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he is seeking a new challenge in his career.

However, exclusive information from England365 suggests that the situation regarding Xhaka’s future at Arsenal remains undecided. There is currently no agreement between Arsenal and Leverkusen. The German club has offered Xhaka a five-year contract (four years plus an optional fifth year) and £10 million to Arteta’s team.

Nevertheless, Arteta and Edu are not willing to sell their most experienced player for less than £15 million. As a result, negotiations are ongoing, and all possibilities are still on the table.

Therefore, we must wait and see whether Xhaka will ultimately depart from Arsenal. This situation is reminiscent of the events that unfolded between Xhaka and Roma, when the Italians would only offer a small transfer fee to Arsenal two summers ago.