Arsenal turn down Leverkusen’s offer for Granit Xhaka

Everything open for Xhaka and Arsenal – No deal with Leverkusen!’
Although reports from abroad suggest that Granit Xhaka is preparing to leave Arsenal after seven years, a report from the the Greek football publication England365 indicates that the future of the Swiss midfielder at the Gunners is still uncertain.
Earlier, it was stated that Granit Xhaka is in his final days at Arsenal and North London, as the club has reached an agreement with Bayern Leverkusen. Xhaka has made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he is seeking a new challenge in his career.
However, exclusive information from England365 suggests that the situation regarding Xhaka’s future at Arsenal remains undecided. There is currently no agreement between Arsenal and Leverkusen. The German club has offered Xhaka a five-year contract (four years plus an optional fifth year) and £10 million to Arteta’s team.
Nevertheless, Arteta and Edu are not willing to sell their most experienced player for less than £15 million. As a result, negotiations are ongoing, and all possibilities are still on the table.
Therefore, we must wait and see whether Xhaka will ultimately depart from Arsenal. This situation is reminiscent of the events that unfolded between Xhaka and Roma, when the Italians would only offer a small transfer fee to Arsenal two summers ago.
- Dimitris Manakos
15-20 million pounds, would be a suitable offer for him.
Even 25m is required for him. But i think no club trust this valuation due to up and down behaviour of the player. My concern is that replacing with the perfrct right footed DM is not assured.
We must give credit to Xhaka – he has had an excellent season. He is unlikely to repeat this at his age, so now is the time to cash in while we can. No team can afford to stand still and expect an ageing squad to last for ever.
Yes. But the player’s stance of leaving the club is still unknoun. If he leaves and the club recruited the upgrade, then it is a surprise. But with the lesser and unxperuence player, it is totally shocking.
13-15 million pounds would be great business considering he turns 31 soon and will enter last 12 months of his contract.
Maybe negotiate Xhaka + cash for Diaby..?
Arsenal are becoming ruthless in their transfer business and I love where the club are headed. No longer a time when players are sold under pressure for a penny. It’s now becoming all or nothing and it’s very good to see.
As for Xhaka, I would love him to stay considering the number of competitions Arsenal will be in next season and he’s a very consistent player who has played in almost all the games this season. Also considering he has up his game and can get better next season.
Unless he requests to go then he should be sold between £15-20million.
If it was down to me, I would let xhaka live with honour at the end of his contract. He’s a player with gut and commitment to fight even in horror condition of the team. Let him stay
Remember it will be difficult to find one of his quality and everyone even the one planning other to go will also move on somtime