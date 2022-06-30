Arsenal turn their attention to 17 year-old Raphinha replacement

Reports in Turkey claim that Arsenal are now ready to bring Arda Guler in from Fenerbahce after missing out on Raphinha, with Chelsea and Barcelona now expected to battle it out for the Leeds forward.

We were believed to be keen on securing the signature of the Brazilian before the Blues swept in to agree a fee with his current club, and we are now on the lookout for alternative options.

Turkish outet Aksam claims that we have already begun transfer proceedings to bring him to the Emirates this summer, with the 17 year-old having thoroughly impressed in his breakthrough campaign, with three goals and five assists from his 14 senior appearances.

The wonderkid has been likened to Mesut Ozil due to his playing style and links to Fenerbahce, and his name will bring mixed reactions from fans who witnessed the former Arsenal star’s demise, but there is no disputing the talent that Ozil possessed.

It remains to be seen if Arda’s signing would end our efforts to strengthen on the wings, or whether he will be viewed as a future hope that will need to be patient and wait for minutes, but the fact that he is left-footed and prefers to play either through the middle or on the right would fit a similar mould of our former target.

Would you expect Arsenal to add a more experienced forward still if we was to secure a deal for the young Turkish star?

Patrick

