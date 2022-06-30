Arsenal turn their attention to Dutch attacker after missing out on Raphinha

Arsenal has made Club Brugge winger, Noa Lang their Plan B after their failed swoop for Raphinha, according to Fichajes.net.

The Gunners were keen to add the Leeds man to their team in this transfer window, but reports claim Chelsea has hijacked the transfer.

He will now join the Blues and Arsenal has been left with almost no choice but to find another winger.

The report claims Mikel Arteta wants one so that he can rotate Bukayo Saka and give the England international some time to rest during the season.

Lang had a fine campaign at Brugge after chipping in with 12 assists and 7 goals from 31 league appearances.

He can better those figures at a bigger club and a move to Arsenal offers him the chance to achieve that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is a big miss, but we have to move on and find another attacker to add to our squad.

Lang looks decent, and at 23, he is at an age where he can get better with some fine coaching.

If Arteta believes the former Ajax man can do a job for his team, then we can trust the manager’s judgement.

This is because his signings since he became the club’s manager have been mainly impactful.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Transfer Show discusses what Gabriel Jesus will bring to Arsenal